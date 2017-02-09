Fife town’s festive event in jeopardy

People in a Fife town could be left in the dark next Christmas unless some bright sparks step in to help save the festive lights.

Hundreds of people turn out to the big switch-on every year in the centre of Cupar.

It’s the culmination of a day-long spectacle featuring a festive market, street entertainment and a visit from Santa.

But the group behind the event says it won’t happen next year unless more volunteers are found.

Cupar at Christmas took over the switch-on event from Fife Council in 2011, but now secretary Jennie Hughes is stepping down and the committee has dwindled in number to just six.

Unless more people come forward at the AGM on April 18, the organisation will fold and there’ll be no Christmas lights next year.

“Make no mistake, the job of secretary is very time-consuming,” said Jennie, who has recently become secretary of Cupar Community Council.

“It involves a lot of paperwork, such as applying for grant funding and getting traffic restriction orders, not to mention organising fund-raising events.

“It costs £12,000 to put up the lights and we get funding of £8000 from Fife Council’s locality budget.

“That still leaves £4000 we have to raise ourselves, and although Christmas is still 10 months away we are already planning an event for March.

“If no-one else comes forward either as secretary or simply a volunteer we’ll have no choice but to sell off our assets and call it a day.”

Anyone who’d like to help is asked to go along to the AGM in Cupar YM/YWCA at 7pm on April 18, or contact Jennie at jenniehughes.hughes@gmail.com