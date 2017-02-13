Fife X Factor hopefuls gear up for Mercat auditions

The Mercat Centre is all set to host Kirkcaldy’s X Factor auditions tomorrow.

Conducting their opening auditions, as part of their Mobile Audition Tour, the X Factor will be scouting for the nation’s top vocal talent, from 11am until 6pm, in the Mercat’s Community and Events Unit.

The Kirkcaldy audition is part of a UK wide tour where the team will be searching high and low.

The auditions are open to anyone aged 16 and over, after 4.30pm for those in fulltime education. Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a valid ID.

On the Mobile Audition Tour auditions are on a first come, first served basis. All any budding hopefuls need to do is turn up on the date and time specified. If they impress the X Factor team with their vocals, they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the judges in the summer.

Stephen Roberts, Mercat Centre Manager said: “We are delighted to be hosting auditions in the centre for the X Factor as it is such a well known and loved family TV show.

“We are confident we have some excellent vocalists here in Kirkcaldy just waiting for their chance to perform.”