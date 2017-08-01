Financial services chief takes on Fife challenge

A financial services chief has set out on an epic near-117-mile challenge to walk the full Fife Coastal Path.

Douglas McCrea, of McCrea Financial Services, has allowed eight days to complete the challenge, with both Alzheimer Scotland & Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland set to benefit.

Both are McCreas’ nominated charities for this year after a vote of more than 4,000 members of the public at the end of 2016.

So far £18,400 has been raised as Douglas clocks up the miles, with the ultimate aim of securing £20,000 from this daunting challenge.

Douglas said: “I love Fife, it’s an absolutely beautiful coastline, it was the one I’ve always wanted to do. We’ve been so generously supported by many clients, friends and the public that I’m slightly concerned my pre-challenge training puts me under more pressure than I would otherwise have expected to be!

“Most of us will have seen friends and family suffer from Alzheimer’s, dementia and heart disease and will understand why we are supporting two fantastic organisations.”

Douglas is no stranger to significant challenges. He’s already walked or climbed Ben Nevis, The Great Glen Way, Speyside Way, The John Muir Way, Mount Snowden, Scafell Pike, and the Western Highland Way for charity over the last decade.

He’s also thrown himself out of a plane at 10,000 feet and taken part in a sponsored walk with cricketer Ian Botham.

And in the next few weeks Douglas will head to Arran to take on a sponsored paraglide.

“It’s from a very big hill,” says Douglas, adding, “I am very scared of heights!

“I like to take on some big challenges, but the most important thing is the funds we are able to raise for two such important charities,” he continued.

To make a donation visit: www.mccreafs.co.uk/charity.