Fire station all set for open day

St Andrews Fire Station throws open its doors to the public on Saturday.

The station is holding an Open Day and there will be something to interest all ages.

There will be demonstrations throughout the day, including recreating a road traffic accident when one unlucky ‘driver’ will be cut out a car using the service’s specialist equipment.

There will also be a safety demonstration closer to the home front with a chip pan fire – and showing what not to do.

For lovers of fire engines there will be a vintage engine as well as the high appliance from Kirkcaldy.

The day is also a fundraiser for the Fire Fighters’ Charity and TCCL Lodge.

The Open Day is 10am-4pm.