Fun and games at fire station safety day

Methil Fire Station will host a Community Safety Day on Saturday, promising fun and information for all the family.

All three emergency services will be in attendance, running rope rescue, road traffic collision and police drug dog demos.

The services will also be giving out advice and information about all aspects of community safety, with the public getting to try equipment including beer goggles.

The Eden Bus, fitted with a climbing wall, games, and more, will also be there to keep attendees entertained.

The event runs between 11am-4pm.

For more info call Methil Fire Station on 01333 424719.