Fun and (Highland) Games on Kirkcaldy’s Waterfront

Kirkcaldy’s Waterfront presents the third UK Beach Highland Games this Saturday, hosted by the local BID company Kirkcaldy 4 All.

The event is family-friendly and free to watch.

With obvious tide restrictions in mind, the Kirkcaldy Waterfront Beach Highland Games will begin at 9.30am and finish around 1.30pm.

The day kicks off with a parade led by Leven and District pipe band along the Storm Road from the Memorial Plaque opposite Volunteers Green, and at 9.45am the official opening ceremony will take place.

There will be a full programme of professional Highland dancing, athletic running events and the traditional heavy events down on the beach.

Children are invited to participate in kids’ races on the beach, and new for this year is a tug-of-war contest.

The Storm Road will be lined with local stall holders, offering food and drink, and arts and crafts so there’ll be plenty to see and do on the day.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy 4 All, said: “This event has been putting Kirkcaldy on the map over the last few years as the UK’s 1st Beach Highland Games.

“Events like these rely on the support of local residents so I’d encourage everyone to come down to the beach and enjoy the fun, set against the backdrop of the Firth of Forth.

“We owe a big thank you to the main sponsors of the Games – Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council, as well as Carrs Hutchison’s Mill.”

Greig Hopcroft, development officer from Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council, said: “Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council are delighted to be associated with the Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games – to be the only beach Highland games in the UK is something special and one that is as a great benefit to the area.”