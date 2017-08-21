Fundraising cycle for a worthy cause

A former Fife man is cycling 555 miles on his own to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of his mum who died from the disease, as well as his brother-in-law who lost his life to stomach cancer.

David Falconer, (32), who is originally from Kirkcaldy, will start his epic fundraising challenge on August 24 as a tribute to his mum who passed away last year and his brother-in-law who died seven months later.

David will start his cycle from St Mary’s Loch, where his mum came to support David and his wife Laura compete in a triathlon, despite having only recently finished a round of chemotherapy.

During the 555 mile cycle he will stop at other places that hold significance between him and his mum, taking him all over Scotland. Sites of family caravan holidays such as Blair Drummond, Morvich near Skye and West Sands at St Andrew’s where they spent caravan holidays as a family when he was a child.

The last leg will take him through Fife where his family are from, and David will cross the finish line on August 28 at Balbirnie Golf Club where his mum and dad regularly played.

David, from Haddington, said: “My mum died from bowel cancer in February 2016, she was 59 years old. A few months later in September, my brother-in-law died from stomach cancer, two weeks after marrying my sister. He was only 33. My sister lost her mum and husband in the same year.

“I’m inspired not only by the memory of my mum and brother-in-law, but also the strength of my dad and sister to undertake a challenge and raise money for a worthy charity.

“As a keen cyclist, I wanted to cycle long enough and far enough to earn people’s support, therefore I’m cycling 555 miles in five days from 24 to 28 August. My route connects a number of significant places in Scotland that I have memories of with my mum and brother-in-law.

“Although I’ll be cycling alone, my dad will be nearby with supplies, food and spare equipment. My sister will be joining us for the final few days.”

He added: “A number of organisations have offered their support, which I am very grateful for. My sister’s employer, CORGI HomePlan has donated £555 to the challenge, and my employers, Charles River Laboratories, have pledged to donate around £400. Thanks to the generosity of our family and friends, I have already hit my initial fundraising target of £2,500!”

Peter Southcott, chief executive of Dunfermline based CORGI HomePlan, said: “We are immensely proud to support David on his fundraising appeal for Bowel Cancer UK. We commend David on his strength, both physically and emotionally, to meet and no doubt exceed this challenge. We have donated £1 for every mile of David’s journey and we are with him every step of the way.”

Emma Macleod, Scotland fundraising manager for Bowel Cancer UK, added: “Without people like David doing amazing fundraising events like this, Bowel Cancer UK couldn’t continue to do vital life-saving work and improve the quality of life for all those affected by bowel cancer.”

Every year in Scotland, over 3,700 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer and around 1,500 people die of the disease. Bowel Cancer UK is determined to save lives and improve the quality of life for all those affected by bowel cancer.

To sponsor David visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Falconer3