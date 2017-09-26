Golf day gives charity a boost

Generous staff at a mortgage company, which has its headquarters in Fife, have helped give a children’s charity a welcome cash boost.

The team at Carrington Mortgages (UK) Ltd, which has branches in Glenrothes and Anstruther, held a charity golf day in support of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) at The Fairmont in St Andrews recently.

Twenty teams competed in the event, which organisers have hailed a success, with £5600 raised on the day.

The winners were Steve Carruthers and the team from Newcastle Intermediaries.

Former Scotland rugby star Andy Nicol was guest of honour and hosted the auction.

Stuart Mair, managing director, expressed his thanks to the main sponsors on the day – Thorntons Solicitors, Scottish Building Society, Newcastle Intermediaries, Vitality Life Financial Group, Auchterlonies of St Andrews and Mortgage Advice Bureau.

He added: “I want to thank the many other companies and individuals who also supported us in making the day a huge success.

“Lastly, my huge thanks to Dan Bones and the team at The Fairmont, St Andrews who were first class in all that they did and to Andy Nicol for agreeing to be our guest of honour and for holding our auction.”

The company now hopes to make the fundraising event an annual one.

Staff from the firm also took part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk earlier this month, and with the addition of a recent donation from The Carrington Charitable Foundation, the firm hopes to be able to make a donation of over £13,500 to CHAS.