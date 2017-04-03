Gosh! Bad Manners are back in Fife

Ska legend Bad Manners are heading back to Fife.

Following two riotous gigs in recent years at the Windsor Hotel, the band are returning to the Kingdom to play at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Saturday, April 29.

Once again the gig is being staged by the local Rubber Stamp Promotions and as both shows at the Windsor sold out fast, rude boys and rude girls should not hesitate in getting tickets!

Formed in 1976 while attending Woodberry Down Comprehensive School in Stoke Newington, London, Bad Manners, fronted by the irrepressible Buster Bloodvessel, signed to Magnet Records and became a household name.

Between 1980 and 1983, Bad Manners spent 111 weeks in the UK charts and the band had 12 hit singles, including Lip Up Fatty, My Girl Lollipop and Special Brew, all of which still feature in the band’s repertoire and starred in the classic 2 Tone film, Dance Craze along with Madness, The Specials and more.

Support at PJs comes from The Gimme Gimme Gimmes, who describe themselves as a “punk rock tribute to a parody band” that only cover songs tenuously based on Scottish musicians, writers and performers.

So lace up your boots, pull up your braces and get ready to party with Buster and the boys. You won’t forget it!

Tickets cost £22 and these can be purchased from PJ Molloys, or you can buy them online from Ticketweb.

Doors open at 7pm and the age limit for this gig is 16+.