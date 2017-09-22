Hit the beach at Kirkcaldy for a unique games day

Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games is set to go ahead this weekend – and the forecast is looking good!

The event was cancelled in the week leading up to its original date of June 10 earlier this year.

Jennifer Brown from Highland House, Neil Binnington from Gym 64, Laura Laird of Kirkcaldy 4 All and Andrew Bowie from Peachy Keen

Laura Laird, BID co-ordinator at organisers Kirkcaldy 4 All, said that although there was extreme disappointment, the correct decision was made.

“The weather had been horrendous all week so we took the decision to postpone the event,” she said, “but it turned out to be a really wet, cold day and all. We couldn’t really have gone ahead.

“It was the right decision but we were really pleased that we were able to reschedule it.”

This year’s event will see the introduction of a tug of war alongside all the other events lined up for the day.

“We’ve got around 15 stalls with local charities, arts and crafts and businesses coming along, as well as Leven and District Pipe Band.

“The weather looks promising, but the plan is just to go ahead this time no matter what! It’s the third year we’ve done it and we want to keep the momentum going.

“It’s becoming a great annual event for the town and reputation is growing among the competitors too.

“Our games is the final one of the season so there should be a great turn out.”

Local businessman Andrew Bowie, owner of Peachy Keen on Kirk Wynd, was one of the instigators of the event.

“It’s a novel and unique environment to have a Highland Games and the competitors are looking forward to it.

“We have a new logo this year, so we have a branding which will help spread our name.”

The event runs from 10am until 2pm this Saturday at Kirkcaldy Promenade, opposite the Mercat.