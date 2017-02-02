Hopes high for Eurovision entry from Sir, with love

Eurovision super-fan Jason Blyth is hoping for a chorus of ‘Congratulations’ when the famous song contest takes place in May.

That’s because the young music teacher has written one of the entries – with the help of some of his pupils at Kinross High School.

However it’s not the UK he’s hoping his song will represent – but Romania.

Jason (32) was inspired to write his song, Tear Up the Dark, by a friend of his, Stephen Campbell, who became a Paralympic swimmer despite losing his sight.

It was originally meant to be a contender for the UK but was rejected – so, disappointed but undeterred, Jason posted an acoustic version of the song on You Tube in the hope someone else would pick it up.

It struck a chord with Romanian fans, who put Jason in touch with singer Teodora Dinu, who loved it.

It was then that Jason’s pupils came in to their own, helping to produce and record the backing track in time for Teodora to perform the song for the Romanian selection panel.

She’ll release the video this weekend, but Jason and his team will have to wait until February 12 to find out whether the song is in the running for Euro glory.

Jason, however, is quietly confident.

“It’s a strong song and I firmly believe that if you have a strong song and your country’s behind you then you’re in with a chance,” he said.

“I have a feeling it will do quite well. It’s currently third favourite out of 83.

“Eurovision songs used to be all about love and peace but now the lyrics are more meaningful.

“My song is inspired by a serious subject but thanks to the pupils it has a pop rock twist “

This year, the contest will be held in Kiev, following a victory in Stockholm last year for Jamala, from the Ukraine, with her song 1944.

Jason and his wife Clare, an equally keen Eurovision fan, were in the audience in Stockholm for the 2016 show, which Jason reckons was the best yet.

“All the songs were really well written and the fact that Jason Timberlake performed on stage gave it even greater credibility,” he said.

If Jason’s song is chosen and he goes on to achieve his ultimate dream, it would be the first time ever that Romania has won Eurovision, although it has twice been placed third. Last year, the country was disqualified for failing to pay a multi-million pound debt to the European Broadcasting Union.

Teodora’s performance of Tear up the Dark can be seen on YouTube and has attracted dozens of complimentary comments.

“This is so much better than the the UK entry,” said one fan. “They’re going to regret letting it go.”