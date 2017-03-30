Illegal Eagles take it to the limit at the Alhambra

Often acclaimed as the World’s Official No.1 Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles are coming to Fife as they celebrate 20 years of UK and international touring.

This seasoned group of talented musicians will take to the stage at the Alhambra Theatre on Saturday, April 8.

Members Phil Aldridge, Al Vosper, Trevor Newnham, Garreth Hicklin, Greg Webb, and latest addition Christian Phillips, are true Eagles fans at heart and have an impressive mastery of the group’s distinctive sound.

For their special 20th anniversary tour, The Illegal Eagles are bringing their strongest and most popular show to date, performing all of the classic Eagles hits including Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado and many more.

Tickets are available at www.alhambradunfermline.com.