Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society set to perform Top Hat

Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) have been rehearsing hard on their latest production of Top Hat.

Made famous by the film, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the show contains many well known songs such as ‘Let’s Face the Music and Dance’, Puttin’ On the Ritz’ and ‘Cheek to Cheek’.

The company will be performing the show at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy next week from Monday, November 13 to Saturday, November 18.

There will also be a matinee performance on the Saturday. Evening performances begin at 7.15pm.

This show, which has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, is one not to be missed.

The impressive voices and superb tap-dancing routines will have you eager to join in.

Tickets are available now from the Adam Smith Theatre box office by calling (01592) 583302 or online at www.onfife.com.