Kirkcaldy band’s tribute gig for David Bowie

Up-and-coming Kirkcaldy band The Shambolics paid tribute to David Bowie on the anniversary of his death.

Two members of the four-piece band, Lewis McDonald and Darren Forbes, played a five song acoustic set at The Kings Hub on Kirkcaldy High Street on Tuesday night - one year to the day since the legendary singer/songwriter lost his battle with cancer.

The band played three originals, including forthcoming single ‘Love Collides’ as well as covers of Bowie classics ‘Starman’ and ‘Rebel Rebel’.

The gig was organised in conjunction with Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy who beamed the gig as a Facebook Live event, with volunteer Stephen Barbour hosting and conducting between song interviews.

After the gig the band were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour to look at the work that has been carried out so far during the theatre’s restoration.

You can find out more about The Shambolics by visiting the band’s Facebook page.