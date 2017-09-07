Kirkcaldy court opens its doors

This Sunday could be your day in court!

Kirkcaldy Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court is one of 15 courts across Scotland taking part in the 2017 Doors Open Day event.

Lang Touners can visit the Town Square building between 1-4pm to enjoy a look behind the normally closed doors.

The court will be holding tours around the court, talks by staff and justice partners and visits to a custody van. Dunfermline Sheriff Court, the Supreme Courts in Parliament House, Edinburgh and the High Court in Glasgow are also taking part.

For more details – and to find out what else is on offer across Fife and the rest of Scotland – visit the Doors Open Day website at www.doorsopendays.org.uk.