Launch of new art exhibition in Kinghorn

A new free art exhibition is being launched at the Railway Station Gallery in Kinghorn this weekend.

Lynette Gray and her husband, Douglas, who own the gallery and are both local artists, will be showing their paintings from Saturday (November 11) until December 23.

The work has been done in a variety of media and includes botanical work, landscapes and coastal scenes.

Lynette applied to adopt the unused areas of the station under Scotrail’s Adopt a Station Scheme and she has turned the upper floor flat into two artist studios and the waiting room into a gallery. The opening of the gallery in November 2011 marked the end of a two year restoration project, which has been done as sympathetically as possible, retaining original features.

Lynette said: “The gallery has been very well supported and is seen as an asset in Kinghorn. The gallery has also adoped the award winning station gardens. There are usually three exhibitions a year. We look forward to welcoming people to the display.” The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.