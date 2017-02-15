Search

Leslie players present Pygmalion

One of Scotland’s oldest drama groups, Leslie Amateur Drama Club, is this weekend presenting Pygmalion, by Bernard Shaw.

Pygmalion is at the Rothes Halls this Friday at 7.30pm, and on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.