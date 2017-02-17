Leuchars set to launch open day

Leuchars Station is set to host an open day this summer, as the base invites the public through the doors to help raise funds for charities.

The run up to the event in June will start with a launch next week, with the ABF Soldiers Charity and the RAF Benevolent Fund benefiting.

Organisers hope the event will draw in around 5000 people to celebrate the armed forces in Fife and beyond.

The open day will take place between 11am and 4pm, and features a stage and arena with military displays, music and Highland dancing.

Also on offer will be food and beverages, funfairs, inflatables, a craft trade hangar, and a supercar display.

The aim of the day is to welcome members of the public onto the station to experience ‘life at Leuchars’ since transition from the RAF to Army ownership. Organisers are keen for members of the community to join in the fun, with parking for up to 2000 vehicles available.

Susan Budd, Leuchars Station Community Support Officer said: “The station is thrilled to be able to put this event on for our families at Leuchars and the public.

“It is an ideal opportunity for the residents of Fife and further afield to come onto the station itself and experience and learn more about what we do here at Leuchars Station as well as enjoying all of the other entertainment provided.”

The base is now home to nine regular and reserve Units, including the RoyalScots Dragoon Guards, 2 Close Support Battalion, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 71 Engineer Regiment and the RAF Diversionary Airfield.

The ABF Soldiers Charity gives support to soldiers and veterans from the British Army, and their immediate families, when they are in need.

The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund describes itself as being “there for all serving and former members of the RAF as well as their partners and dependent children”.

Entry is £5 per person, free for children under 14.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.leucharsopenday.co.uk