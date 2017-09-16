Life is a Cabaret so why not come hear the music play?

Award-winning musical Cabaret, starring singer-songwriter Will Young and musician and presenter Louise Redknapp is coming to Edinburgh later this year.

It will see Will reprise his Olivier award-nominated performance as the enigmatic Emcee alongside Louise, who makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Rufus Norris’ multi-award winning production.

Will Young will star in Cabaret which is coming to Edinburgh later this year.

Cabaret turns the Weimar Berlin of 1931 into a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence and at its dark heart is the legendary and notorious Emcee, who performs nightly at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.

Since its Broadway premiere in 1966 and the famous movie version with Liza Minnelli and Oscar- winner Joel Grey, the musical has won a staggering number of stage and screen awards including eight Oscars, seven BAFTAs and 13 Tonys.

Norris’ production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs and picked up two Olivier Awards.

Ever since he beat Gareth Gates in the inaugural series of Pop Idol in 2001, Will Young has gone on to become one the UK’s most popular and successful music artists.

As well as enjoying a successful career in music with four number one albums, he also acted alongside Dame Judi Dench in the film Mrs Henderson Presents.

As for what people can expect from the show, Will said: “I think primarily it’s a great story, one that is founded in history. It has a brilliant script and great choreography.

“I would give it ten out of ten. Cabaret is entertaining and also has a great cast.”

Explaining his role as Emcee, master of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub, he said: “It’s madness, complete madness. He is just wonderfully eccentric, fabulous and sad.

“He changes every time – he is the Grace Jones of the musical world. He is the character that leads the show and really pulls the audience in.”

But Will’s favourite part of the show is performing Money.

“I love performing that song,” he said. “It is good fun but there is a serious message behind it.”

Will’s delighted to be working with Louise, the 2016 runner-up in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: “She is a really nice person. I got to know her well on Strictly. She will make a fantastic Sally Bowles.”

Cabaret will be at Edinburgh Playhouse from November 14 to 18. Visit atgtickets.com/Edinburgh.