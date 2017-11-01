Lighting up the Kingdom’s skies this November

The skies above Fife will be lit up this weekend as celebrations take place locally for Guy Fawkes Night.

Community bonfire and firework events will take place in Cardenden on Friday and in Burntisland this Sunday evening.

Organisers hope that people from across the local area will attend the events and enjoy the fun in a safe environment.

This year’s bonfire and fireworks event in Cardenden takes place in Wallsgreen Park, Bowhill at 7pm on Friday.

While Burntisland’s festivities on Sunday will feature entertainment, music and much more for everyone to enjoy.

There will also be fairground rides, stalls and refreshments on offer on the Links.

The fun kicks off at 6pm, with the bonfire and fireworks display taking place later in the evening.

Anyone attending the Burntisland display is advised to leave their cars at home and use public transport.

Other local fireworks displays include one in Gilvenbank Park, Glenrothes on Friday from 6pm.

There will also be a funfair for primary age children and food stalls.

The fireworks display will begin at 7pm.

Those attending the community events are reminded that they should not bring their own sparklers for safety reasons.

The displays are free, but donations are gratefully received by the organisers to help fund future years’ events.