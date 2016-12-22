Meetings to discuss stroke support after Fife group closure

A number of meetings to discuss the options expected to be available for stroke victims for 2017 are to be held across the region early in the new year.

The events follow the closure last week of a long-running Chest, Heart and Stroke (Scotland) run support group in Kirkcaldy.

The group, which had met at St Bryce Kirk for the last 13 years, offered support to those suffering post stroke communication problems, as well as practical help for both sufferers and carers.

The meetings already arranged in Fife include St Bryce Kirk Centre, St Brycedale Avenue, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, January 10, from 10am to 11am, and Dell Farquharson Centre, Nethertown Broad Street, Dunfermline on Wednesday, January 18, from 10am to 11am.

Anyone wanting to attend can so by simply turning up on the day.