Merseybeat hitmakers bring sound of the sixties to Rothes

A group who emerged as part of the 1960s Merseybeat scene are bringing their latest tour to the Kingdom this month.

The Searchers were formed in the late 50s as a skiffle group by John McNally who was quickly joined by guitarist Mike Pender, drummer Chris Curtis and bassist Tony Jackson.

The Searchers are bringing their latest tour to Fife.

With the addition of lead vocalist Johnny Sandon, they soon grew into a solid five piece unit who commanded an impressive following.

When The Beatles started the storm that became Merseybeat, The Searchers took their chance in the middle of 1963 and shot to number one in the charts with their debut Sweets For My Sweet, quickly followed by Sugar & Spice and a third, though slightly less successful, Someday We’re Gonna Love Again.

The line-up today consists of stalwarts John McNally and Frank Allen aided and supported by Spencer James, who has clocked up more than 30 years service, and new member, Scott Ottaway, on drums.

“The whole two hours we spend on stage is pretty much a comprehensive history of The Searchers in music and anecdote,” Frank said.

“Because we have enough time and because it’s what the ardent followers love we include not just the big hits, but a big selection of the smaller successes, album tracks and B-sides.

“There is the occasional cover but these songs have a connect between the artiste and The Searchers and I tell the story behind it.”

He added: “We have been to Rothes Halls before and are very much looking forward to our return. The warm welcome we get is very much appreciated. But of course that is the Scottish nature.

“As with the theatre staff, the audience comes to these evening shows because they like not just the music of the genre, but that of The Searchers, so the reception is always a terrific one.”

The Searchers take to the stage at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Saturday, May 20.

Tickets are available from www.onfife.com.