Michael Jackson tribute’s a thriller

A spectacular concert celebrating Michael Jackson’s music and dance legacy is coming to Fife this weekend.

Thriller Live is on tour and will play at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline from this Thursday through to Saturday, November 11.

The production, which has been performed in London’s West End since 2009, is in town for three nights only and toasts the King of Pop and the Jackson Five.

Thriller Live, which starts at 7.30pm, brings to life on stage Michael Jackson’s distinctive high-energy dancing and the pulsating sound of his greatest hits.

The show changes every year with new numbers added, and features specially created video footage and effects with dazzling choreography by the show’s award-winning director, Gary Lloyd.

Taking audiences on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45-year musical history, Thriller Live is two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco and next year it will mark its tenth anniversary.

American star Britt Quentin is the lead vocalist and resident director of the West End show and on the tour. He has performed in 2,320 performances of Thriller Live over the past eight years.

He told The Press what audiences can expect: “There is a lot of passion and a lot of energy – it feels more like a concert than a musical,” he said.

“I still enjoy doing it because there are two roles for me – I am one of the singers but I am also the resident director so I am involved more than just being on stage.”

Britt continued: “Michael’s music broke down barriers of race, religion, age as well as gender. He drew people in with his songs and he has done for the past 50 years.”

Britt enjoys performing all of his songs in Thriller Live, but says his favourite ones are always the newest additions to the show: “My favourite numbers are whatever new songs have recently been added, “ he said. “Over the years we have been able to change the running order so we can take out some current songs and put in newer ones.

“This keeps people coming back to see the show. For instance the newest song we have put in is Earth Song and we also recently added Human Nature – right now these two are my favourites.”

Britt also revealed which Michael Jackson hits are the real crowd-pleasers: “Beat It gets a big reception,” he said.

“There is so much energy in that number. Also Can You Feel It from the Jackson Five era as well as Smooth Criminal and Thriller.

“We basically re-enact the music video on stage - it is exactly how people remember it.”

Britt added that he is looking forward to coming to the Alhambra as this will be his first visit to Fife: “I have been to Scotland before, it is a beautiful country, but I have never been to Fife. I am really looking forward to performing there.”

For tickets visit www.alhambradunfermline.com