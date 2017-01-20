Mum2mum’s market launch in Levenmouth

After appearing successfully on Dragon’s Den last year, Mum2mum Market has gone from strength to strength, and is now branching out to Fife.

The launch for east Fife comes at a perfect time of year when cupboards and attics are bursting, and families will be desperate to de-clutter after Christmas.

Mum2mum market was started in 2011 by busy mum- -of-two Cath Harrop. Having bought and sold on ebay and at car boot sales Cath realised there was a need for event which brought together local parents so they can sell to each other face to face.

Cath said: “I found ebay frustrating as a buyer and expensive as a seller and buying a pushchair that turned up filthy and broken was the final straw. I was convinced there must be a better way and mum2mum market was born!”

After appearing successfully on Dragon’s Den in February 2016, the business has grown considerably, and Cath now has a network of local mums running their own mum2mum markets across the UK.

Local mum Alana will be launching mum2mum market in east Fife.

She said: “I heard about mum2mum market through a friend and after being a stallholder myself, I thought it was a brilliant idea.

“ I am so excited to be giving local parents the opportunity to buy great quality second hand goods or make some cash from their outgrown children’s stuff.

“I am also delighted to be supporting a few local charities, such as Sands and Barnardos.’’

Mum2mum Market events are more than just nearly new sales, they are a real community event. Not only do they provide an opportunity for parents to make money selling on their outgrown baby clothes and equipment to other families, allowing buyers to make serious savings, they also bring together other child and baby focused services.

Events often have a select number of child and baby centred businesses such as newborn photographers and swimming coaches there, and some have baby music or massage classes offering taster sessions on the day. Local businesses often have special offers running on the day as well. Parents popping in for a browse can grab a bargain and get information about local classes and services, as well as a cuppa and catch up with friends, all in the one place.

Stallholders are given support in the lead up to the event, with De-cluttering and Seller’s Tips provided. All goods for sale must be in excellent condition and sellers keep 100 per cent of their proceeds on the day. One lucky local mum has even won a free stall at the launch event through a recent Facebook competition!

The launch market is on Sunday, February 5, at Levenmouth Academy, 10am – 12noon.

Admission is £2 on the door (2 for 1 voucher on website), kids free, and free admission for the last half hour of the sale.

For more upcoming events and information please visit www.mum2mummarket.co.uk.