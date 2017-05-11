Music festival will be a welcome pitch invasion

Excitement is building for the music festival planned for Bayview Stadium this month.

Live at Bayview will be a welcome pitch invasion for East Fife FC, which was keen to mark the lifting of the turf at the end of the season for a new 3G playing surface to be installed.

The event promises to be a big family day out, with music across the board and children’s entertainment for the younger festival goers.

Topping the bill is The Voice singer Stevie McCrorie, always a huge attraction for his many fans both in Fife and further afield.

The idea of marking the occasion with music was thought up by chairman Jim Stevenson, who wanted to embrace the local community in the changes happening at Bayview.

He approached top Levenmouth band Break The Butterfly to ask if they would be up for a gig.

Live at Bayview.

Frontman Cameron Barnes, an East Fife fan, was more than happy to be performing on his ‘home turf’.

From there the idea snowballed, and now taking to the stage will also be Moonlight Zoo, Lost in Vancouver, Nick Mercer and Little Eye.

“It will be great to be able to get a huge stage on the pitch at the end of the season without worrying about ruining the grass,” said Cameron.

Cameron and Jim were in the spotlight of a different kind on Monday night when they appeared on STV2 to talk about the festival.

“The Fife music scene is booming right now and I don’t think people realise just how much talent we have in the Kingdom,” he said.

“The festival will be a fantastic way showcase some of the best music around and we’re hoping music fans from across Scotland will be making a beeline for Bayview on May 21

“It is going to be a great occasion.”

Among those attending will be the chairman.

“We’re hoping for sunshine but if not I’ll still be there with my wellies,” said Jim.

“I’m 67 and I’m really looking forward to it, which shows how much of a family day for all ages it’s going to be.

“We’ve deliberately kept prices low, at £15 per adult and just £5 per child, to make it accessible for as many people as possible.”

Cameron added: “We always knew that as it is going to be a completely new type of event for Levenmouth, and even for Fife, that it would take a bit for momentum to build so we’re happy with how it’s going at the moment.

“However, we really want it to be a huge showcase for live music and the talent we have in Fife and we’re hoping that a wider audience will get involved and come along, not just your usual festival-goers.”

Another great, though maybe lesser know, local talent on the line-up is singer Mark Frail.

Live at Bayview – Last ‘o the Grass takes place on Sunday, May 21.

Tickets are available online from www.eastfifefc.info/live or directly from East Fife FC between 9am and 5pm from the front desk. You can also call 01333 426323 to book for pick-up or delivery.