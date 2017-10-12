Fife band Shambolics running like a well-oiled machine

Kirkcaldy band Shambolics are hoping to round off a very successful summer this week with a potential award win, which pits them against some of the best up-and-coming acts in Scotland.

Competing for the Best Indie/Alternative Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards in Glasgow tonight (Thursday), the nomination comes on the back of a huge couple of months for the band.

They hit the road on a small UK tour in March, with most dates selling out. That was followed by a handfull of festival – including Reading – dates over the summer, and then another tour in September. Not to mention two sold out gigs in their hometown, of course.

But for guitarist and vocalist Darren Forbes, the most incredible feat is that the band have accomplished all this without any management or representation.

And despite their name, they seem to be running pretty well.

“It’s crazy, just getting madder by the week. We did a couple of dates with The View too,” he said.

“Our gig at the Windsor sold out in a few weeks, so we added another date at the Duchess and it was near enough sold out.

“It’s going really well. This is the stage where we need to start hassling the agencies and stuff.

“The most amazing part about us is that we’ve got no management, no label, no agency, no money.

“We’ve got nothing. Everything’s off our own back.

“I’m hoping we can get management because it’ll take a lot of strain off us. We do evrything ourselves.

“Word’s getting about. We’re well ahead in some ways. We’ve got songs recorded so they’ll be ready to release. The next step is to get management.”

Fingers crossed that their award nomination brings them some more attention.

But for those in Fife waiting for the next local gig, it’ll be on December 23 at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline.