Fife country star Jackie Storrar wins posthumous award

Fife singing sensation Jackie Storrar has been given a posthumous award recognising her as one of the UK’s most successful country music stars, just a few months after she lost her brave battle with cancer.

The Kirkcaldy musician was this week named Most Successful British & Irish Act of 2016 at the country music’s Hotdisc Awards, after she made a huge impact with her album Behind Her Eyes.

The inaugural Hotdisc Awards were broadcast across the UK on Sky TV’s Keep It Country channel, with awards given out to acts based on success over the last 12 months using data compiled each week by the cream of Europe’s country music DJs.

Jackie died last year aged 50. She had initially been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. However, after getting the all clear it returned in December 2013.

Today her husband and musical partner Steve Thiebault told the Press how proud he was of Jackie.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he said. “She’d be jumping for joy.

“In some ways it is bittersweet though, as I just wish she was here to enjoy it.

“We could have called the album ‘Unfinished Business’ because there was so much more that we could have done. There are so many original songs and covers that we’ve performed all over the world that get a good response.”

Steve and Jackie worked very closely in their musical endeavours, performing in venues and cruise ships all over the world. And while Steve intends to continue making music, he is in no rush to do so.

“Jackie and I were unlike most married couples; we did a lot of work together and we were a very close team in every sense of the word.

“We put a lot into the last album, so it means a lot.

“Even now I can put the CD on, hear her voice, and feel a presence in the room.

“I’m still in the process of figuring out what my life is like without Jackie, but I’m so proud of her after hearing about the Hotdisc Award. She’d be absolutely cock-a-hoop.”

Jackie had previously been recognised by her country peers and despite her illness, she made the trip to London in 2015 after she was inducted into the British Country Hall of Fame.

The honour marked her work dedicated to raising the profile of country music in Fife, Scotland and beyond. She also devoted an incredible amount of time to raising money for Maggie’s Centre, Fife which helped her, Steve and her family during her illness.