Line-up revealed for new Fife music festival

The line-up for the music festival planned for Fife Airport near Glenrothes is taking shape, with organisers promising a big line-up which caters to a wide range of musical tastes.

The May Day Festival aims to treat more than 1500 music fans to a mixture of internationally recognised names, along with the best up-and-coming local talent and tribute acts playing across a number of stages and tents on April 30 this year.

Big Country are set to headline the Live Stage, while former Underworld member Darren Emerson will be the main act at the Technopalooza Tent.

The festival will make use of an air hangar to host dance acts – one of two full size stages along with four tented arenas.

Tickets went on sale last month, with the line-up only recently being made public.

Organiser Jason Frew said that ticket sales have already got off to a strong start.

“It’s a bit of a monster,” he said of the line-up.

“We’re very pleased with the way it’s going.

“We’re looking to cater to every musical taste, from hip-hop, acoustic, pop and rock, to electronic and dance.

“It’s about having something for everyone. We want to reach as many people as we can.

“We’ve also tried to schedule things so that people will have the chance to see as many acts as possible and they won’t miss out.

“It’s just crazy. the response from the public has been great.

“We’ve had a very positive feedback about the festival.”

And as the Live stage is set to feature a number of Fife performers, Jason stressed that it was crucial that up–and–coming acts get the chance to shine at festivals like May Day.

“If you’re not including local talent, then you’re pushing them out.

“If you’ve got big acts coming in, you’ve got to give the newer acts a chance to work with these guys and learn the stagecraft of it all.”

With some of the line-up still being announced the list already looks like there’s something for everyone.

Bass Generator and Scott Bond also feature in the line-up, with tribute act Definitely Oasis swaggering onto the live stage.

Meanwhile, the punk and ska tent will be headlined by nine-piece outfit Bombskare - described as the “bishops of bounce, the sorcerers of skank, the undisputed masters of Scottish death reggae”.

Funk fans can enjoy Fife favourites The Snapping Turtles.

And also featuring in the line-up is B.A.R.E JokeZ; “ambiance mixed with hip hop, lyrical savagery and real talk on society’s problems and forgotten souls”.

The May-Day Festival has been given £5000 by Fife Council, and organisers hope that it could become an annual fixture. They aim to grow the audience to 5000 in the next few years.

Tickets are available from Skiddle, Ticket Scotland, Eventbrite, and TicketWeb UK.

There will also be VIP tickets on sale, which allow access to a special area.