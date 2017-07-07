Mayday festival gets green light for August

After several logistical challenges, an ambitious new Fife music festival has finally been given the green light.

The Mayday festival at Fife Airport in Glenrothes, was originally scheduled to take place over the May bank holiday, but is now set to go ahead on August 13. Boasting a number of headline acts, including Big Country, Joel Fletcher and Kirkcaldy favourites The Shambolics, as well as a wealth of well known djs and other attractions, the organisers are hoping the problems are finally behind them.

We’ve been working very closely with Fife Council and the emergency services to ensure we deliver a fantastic event for everyone attending,” said Jason Frew, festival organiser.

“During this process we have had to review the site layout.

“The airfield is a fantastic space to host an event like this, I just had a few tweaks to make, to get the best out of it. Were full steam ahead now for the next six weeks to make sure the event is packed.

“We’re working towards a capacity crowd of 2500 people for this year.”

And Darren is confident he’ll achieve a sell out.

“We’ve added global megastar Joel Fletcher to the dance stage line up,” said Darren.

“We were lucky to get him. He is over from Australia to headline theMelbourne stage at Creamfields he will be joined by Jase Thirlwall and David Forbes of Forth 1.”

When asked about the event name staying as Mayday despite being rescheduled for August, Jason said: “The May bank holiday weekend is when the event will move back to in 2018 and onwards. That’s why I left the name as Mayday.

“We hope that the people are still as buzzing for August, Its our first year and its very important to get the support for these kinds of things in the early days.

“August is a busy time. When we changed the date of the event, we were almost sold out.

A lot of people couldn’t make the new date or thought it was going to be canceled like another event the previous year near our site, So a lot of people asked for a refund.

The lineup has got even bigger so we expect to get to a sell out again very soon. ”.

Final release tickets are on sale now priced at £35.

There is a free shuttle bus running between Glenrothes Kinglassie and the event and two shuttle buses running from Dunfermline and Kirkaldy.

For more details visit www.maydayfestival.co.uk.