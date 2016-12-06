New music festival planned for Fife Airport

A new Glenrothes music festival at Fife Airport is targeting some top acts for the event next Spring.

The May-Day Festival has been given £5,000 by Fife Council, and organisers say it will feature the “biggest international acts and the best home grown Scottish talent”.

It is hoped that the festival could become an annual fixture.

Festival Organiser Jason Frew said: “May-day Festival is set to be a spectacular addition to the National festival calendar, taking place each year on the May bank holiday weekend, and will bring the biggest acts and the newest talent from across the globe to Fife airport in Glenrothes.

“We are delighted that Fife Council has awarded £5,000 which will support our plans to introduce this exciting new festival and bring together several events from across Scotland in to one massive day of music.”

The Executive Spokesperson for Community Health & Wellbeing, Cllr Linda Erskine said: “The unique setting of Fife Airport and the exciting programme of this boutique festival will certainly attract significant attention from music lovers. The Council estimates the spend generated by those audiences attending in its first year will contribute around £185,000 for the local economy.”

Bob Gamory of Fife Airport said: “Fife Airport are delighted to be able to host Fife’s and indeed Scotland’s newest music festival May-day in partnership with Jason, his team at Phase 4 and Fife Council. We expect that the festival will really take-off in 2017 with some high flying acts destined to grace the various stages.

Taking over one of the massive hangers at the airport, the festival promises “an amazing line up of dance acts”.

Meanwhile, outside will see the live music stage plus an array of food vendors, entertainment stalls and a massive fun fair.

The line up is set to be released by the end of the year.

Early bird tickets are on sale now online now from www.maydayfestival.co.uk, priced at £25.

Tickets will soon go up to the full price of £32.