Organisers promise best Gallatown gala ever this weekend

Volunteers are hoping the sun will play its part this Saturday as the Gallatown Community activists host their annual Family Fun Day and Gala.

Anne-Marie McKeemen, chairman of the Gallatown Community Hub, the organisation behind the event, said all the preperations are now in place and they just need the weather to play its part.

“There’s been a huge effort from those within the community to make this the best and biggest fun day we’ve ever had,” said Anne Marie.

“The community had had its fair shaire of social problems in the past but this is an ideal way of doing something positive for the locals and we are sure the community will come out and give it their full support.”

The organisrers have made this year’s event free for families and promise a wealth of entertainment, attractions and all the usual stalls and sideshows for all ages.

Raith Rovers mascot Roary Rover will also be attending, as will characters from Disney’s hit film Frozen.

The event starts at noon on Saturday, July 8 at Gallatown Park and runs through until 3.30pm.