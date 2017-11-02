Singer Glenn Macnamara on his home town show in Fife

One of the UK’s finest swing singers is returning to his hometown of Kirkcaldy, for a special one-off show.

Glenn Macnamara, who has toured extensively all over the world and even performed in front of royalty, will lead an eight-piece band.

But now the former Balwearie High School pupil is coming home for a special show at the Adam Smith Theatre in February, featuring swing and jazz classics.

“It’s my musical journey, I guess,” says Glenn. “It’s the type of show where it’s all the big hitters everyone will know – New York, My Way – all the Sinatra classics done in a very traditional big band type of cabaret setting, with stories that I’ll tell inbetween from my Kirkcaldy background. And the Adam Smith is key to that because I started there when I was four, doing ballet, and with Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT), and Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), and all the amateur dramatic stuff that I got involved in.”

So will he roll out some childhood ballet as well as big band classics? “It’s safe to say that’s never going to happen,” he laughs. “Me and dance have not been best friends since then.

“It was through KAOS and KYMT that I got a massive insight into musical theatre, and that’s why I got my scholarship at Guildford School of Acting. I wouldn’t be where I was now without the opportunities given to me by being part of those groups.”

Glenn Macnamara

Glenn is eager to take the stage with the eight-piece band in Kirkcaldy. “It’ll be a full horn line essentially, some of the best guys from Scotland, but they’re all guys from the West End – so top players.”

“It’s a big deal for me,” Glenn says of his return to the Lang Toun. “It’s been a long-time coming, Performing in my home town, it’ll be a joy to do.”

Glenn Macnamara brings his show, Frank Sinatra & Friends to the Adam Smith Theatre, on Saturday, February 3, 2018.