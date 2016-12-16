Something old and new with Midge Ure

This return to the Kingdom sees the former Ultravox frontman promising Something From Everything – a song from each of the 14 studio albums he has released in various guises, going all the way back to 1978 to his first album with the Rich Kids.

At the show at a sold-out Rothes Halls Ure is backed by Joseph O’Keefe and Cole Stacey AKA India Electric Company, who also double as the evening’s support act and add mandolin, violin and occasional keyboards to Ure’s acoustic guitar.

Of course it’s a challenge for someone best known for fronting an electronic band to present the songs in this format but for the most part they work very well.

Homeland, his touching tribute to his friend Phil Lynott, is a stand-out along with hits such as Reap The Wild Wind (its bonkers video was on Top Of The Pops 1982 the other week – what on earth is going on there?), his 1985 number one If I Was and a stripped down take on Visage’s The Damned Don’t Cry is particularly effective.

Throughout Ure’s voice is in fine form, there’s no lowering of the key for any song and he sounds almost soulful on Lament, which he sings beautifully, and he proves to be a most engaging storyteller, teasing the crowd with a snatch of Slik’s ‘Forever And Ever’ but good-naturedly refusing to give it an airing.

Of course, he wouldn’t get out alive without playing Vienna, which receives a standing ovation and the evening is brought to an end with – what else at this time of year – Do They Know It’s Christmas?

It’s easy to forget what an impressive back catalogue Ure has (this reviewer will forgive him missing out my favourite Passing Strangers – 7” clear vinyl, John Menzies, 99p) and short of another full-scale Ultravox reunion this evening was stark reminder at how strong these songs are and what a brilliant musician Midge Ure is.