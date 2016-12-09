What’s on in Fife...

There’s lots of live music, comedy and more on in Fife over the festive period - read our listings and fill up your diary!

Gigs

Friday, December 9

Karen on Karaoke, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, December 10

Mystery Train, Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy.

Dave Mackay, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Angel Kay, The Dixon Arms, Glenrothes.

Rhythm Dot Com, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Danny Foenix, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

The Moon Kids, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline.

Party night with Elsa Jean McTaggart, Kingswood Hotel, Burntisland.

Sunday, December 11

Ted Christopher, The Stanes, Glenrothes.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Wednesday, December 14

Andy Shanks and Peter Cameron, Dunfermline Folk Club, Thistle Tavern.

Thursday, December 15

Session A92, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club in The Polish Club.

Looking ahead...

Brian Kelly, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 16.

PROJECT 6, O’Connells, Kirkcaldy on December 16.

Andy on Karaoke, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 17.

Chris Black, The Dixon Arms, Glenrothes on December 17.

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Benita and The Jazzmen, Sands Hotel, Burntisland on December 18.

The Scalded Cats, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club in The Polish Club on December 22.

Abbamania Live, The Raven Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 23.

No1SUN, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on December 23

Xmas Party with DJ Jon, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 23 and 24.

Gavin Patrick, The Dixon Arms, Glenrothes on December 26.

The Columbos, O’Connells, Kirkcaldy on December 27.

Andy on Karaoke, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 30.

New years eve party, Balgonie Bowling Club on December 31.

Tartan Army, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 31.

No1SUN, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on December 31.

Acoustic

Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Potter About Cafe, Burntisland, Open mic third Wednesday each month.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

Theatre

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com. Dec 10-Jan 7. Cinderella; Jan 12: NTL Live – No Man’s Land; 21 Craig Hill; Feb 2. NTL Live: Amadeus; 16. NTL Live: Saint Joan; March 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler; April 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 18. Eddi Reader; May 11. Luke Danskin & June Field

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com. Dec 8. Barry Steele and Friends – The Roy Orbison Story; 14-17. Glenrothes Theatre Company: Snow White; 15. Midge Ure; 17. Gala Christmas Concert; 22 Counterfeit Sixties Christmas Show; Feb 17-18. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club – Pygmalion; 17. Jimeon; 24. Omid Djalili; March 17. Thank You For The Music; 25. Foster & Allen; April 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 19 Chris Ramsay; May 20. The Searchers.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com. Dec 6-24. Moon Dog and the Christmas Star; 11. The Bug Ragtime Trio; Jan 6. RSNO: Viennese Gala; 12-14. What We Become In The Dark; 15. David Vernon & Dick Lee; Feb 26. Barbara Dickson; May 13. Just Beatles.

Alhambra Theatre www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk, Dec 18. One Night of Queen; 30. Red Hot Chilli Pipers; Jan 21. Vampires Rock Ghost Train; Feb 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; 24. Al Murray; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey.

Kino arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London, December 8. The Nutcracker; Jan 1. Il Travatore; Feb 8. Woolf Works; 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

The Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com, Dec 11. Mary Coughlan; 17. Lindisfarne; Feb 21. Bob Cheevers; Mar 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio.

Comedy

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 24.

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Cinema

Odeon Dunfermline

Allied (15) audio description available;Fri-Sat 11:00, 14:00, 17:00, 20:00, 23:00; Sun 17:30, 20:30; Mon-Wed, 11:00, 14:00, 17:00, 20:00; Thu 12:00

Arrival (12A), audio description available; Fri-Wed 21:00

Bad Santa 2 (15), audio description available; Fri 18:45, 23:00; Sat 23:00; Sun-Wed, 18:45

Bleed For This (15), audio description available; Fri-Wed 18:30, 21:15

Please be aware the following performance is subtitled; Sun 18:30

Bridget Jones’s Baby (15), audio description available; Fri-Tue 12:30

2D Doctor Strange (12A), audio description available; Fri-Wed 12:30

Edge of Seventeen (15), Fri-Sat & Mon-Wed 15:15

2D Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A), audio description available; Fri 11:30, 13:30, 14:30, 16:30, 17:30, 19:30, 20:30, 22:30; Sat 10:30, 11:30, 13:30, 14:30, 16:30, 17:30, 19:30, 20:30, 22:30; Sun 10:30, 11:30, 13:30, 14:30, 16:30, 17:30, 19:30, 20:30; Mon-Wed 11:30, 13:30, 14:30, 16:30, 17:30, 19:30, 20:30; Thu 14:15, 17:15, 20:15

3D Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A), audio description available; Fri -Wed 20:00

Jingle All The Way (PG), audio description available; Sun 15:30

2D Moana (PG), audio description available; Fri & Mon-Wed 12:15, 14:15, 15:00, 17:00, 18:00; Sat 10:15, 11:30, 12:15, 14:15, 15:00, 17:00, 18:00; Sun 10:15, 11:30, 14:15, 15:00, 17:00, 18:00; Thu 10:30, 13:15, 16:00

Please be aware the following performance is subtitled; Fri 17:00

3D Moana (PG), audio description available; Fri & Mon-Tue 15:45; Sat-Sun 13:00, 15:45

Office Christmas Party (15), Fri-Sat 14:00, 16:30, 19:00, 20:15, 21:30, 22:45; Sun 14:00, 16:30, 19:00, 20:15 21:30; Mon & Wed 13:30, 16:00, 18:30, 21:00; Tue 13:30, 16:00, 18:30, 20:15, 21:00; Thu 13:45, 16:15, 18:45, 21:15

Please be aware the following performance is subtitled; Mon 18:30

Pitbull: Niebezpieczne Kobiety (18), audio description available; Fri-Wed 20:45; Thu 22:15

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (TBC), audio description available; Thu, Dec 15th, 09:00, 10:15, 10:45, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 16:45, 17:45, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00, 21:30, 22:15, 23:15

3D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (TBC), audio description available; Thu Dec 15th, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 16:15, 17:15, 19:30, 20:30, 22:45, 23:45

SUBTITLED 2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (TBC), audio description available; Thu Dec 15th, 18:15

Sully: Miracle On the Hudson (12A), audio description available; Fri-Sat 12:45, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30, 23:00; Sun-Wed 12:45, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Thu 13:00, 15:45, 18:15, 20:45

2D Trolls (U), audio description available; Fri & Mon-Wed 12:45, 15:15, 17:45; Sat-Sun 11:30, 12:45, 15:15, 17:45

A United Kingdom (12A), audio description available; Fri-Wed 14:00

Please be aware the following performance is subtitled; Tue 14:00

Kids’ Club

Swallows & Amazons (PG), audio description available; Sat-Sun 10:30

Finding Dory (U), audio description available; Sat-Sun 10:00

Blinky Bill The Movie (PG), audio description available; Sat-Sun 10:15

autism friendly

2D Moana (PG), audio description available; Sun 10:15

Odeon Screen-unseen

Mon 20:15

Senior screen

Swallows and Amazons (PG), audio description available; Wed 11:00

2D The BFG (PG), audio description available; Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00

Newbies

Sully: Miracle On the Hudson (12A), audio description available; Wed 11:00

ODEON EVENT - LIVE

NT LIVE: No Man’s Land (15), Thu 18:45

MET Opera: L’Amour De Loin (Saariaho) 2016 (TBC), Sat 17:55

The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker (Encore) (TBC), Sun 14:00

Kino Glenrothes

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A), Fri-Wed 19:00

Moana (PG), Fri 16:15; Sat-Sun 13:30, 16:15; Mon-Thu 16:15

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (TBC), Thu Dec 15th 19:00