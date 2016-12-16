What’s on in Fife...

Looking for a night out this festive period? Take a look at our listings...

GIGS

Friday, December 16

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy

Brian Kelly, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy

PROJECT 6, O’Connells, Kirkcaldy

The Falcons, Ex Serviceman’s Club, Methil

Saturday, December 17

Julianna Hay, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy

Andy on Karaoke, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy

Chris Black, The Dixon Arms, Glenrothes

Kopperfield, British Legion, Leven

Alan Boyle, Braefoot Tavern, Kinglassie

Sunday, December 18

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy

Alan Boyle, Ex Serviceman’s Club, Methil

Benita and The Jazzmen, Sands Hotel, Burntisland

Looking ahead...

Midnight Blue, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

The Scalded Cats, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club in The Polish Club on December 22.

Abbamania Live, The Raven Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 23.

No1SUN, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on December 23.

Xmas Party with DJ Jon, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 23 and 24.

Gavin Patrick, The Dixon Arms, Glenrothes on December 26.

The Columbos, O’Connells, Kirkcaldy on December 27.

Andy on Karaoke, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 30.

Tartan Army, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on December 31.

Rockhammer, Wheatsheaf, Kirkcaldy on December 31.

No1SUN, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on December 31.

ACOUSTIC

Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Potter About Cafe, Burntisland, Open mic third Wednesday each month.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

THEATRE

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com. Dec 10-Jan 7. Cinderella; Jan 12: NTL Live – No Man’s Land; 21 Craig Hill; Feb 2. NTL Live: Amadeus; 16. NTL Live: Saint Joan; March 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler; April 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 18. Eddi Reader; May 11. Luke Danskin & June Field

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com. Dec 14-17. Glenrothes Theatre Company: Snow White; 15. Midge Ure; 17. Gala Christmas Concert; 22 Counterfeit Sixties Christmas Show; Feb 17-18. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club – Pygmalion; 17. Jimeon; 24. Omid Djalili; March 3. The Matt Monro Story; 17. Thank You For The Music Presents ABBA; 25. Foster & Allen; April 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 13. Champions of Magic 2017; 19. Chris Ramsay; 20. The Circus of Horros; May 12. King King; 19. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King; 20. The Searchers.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com. Dec 6-24. Moon Dog and the Christmas Star; Jan 6. RSNO: Viennese Gala; 12-14. What We Become In The Dark; 15. David Vernon & Dick Lee; Feb 26. Barbara Dickson; March 4. The Manfreds; 28-April 1. Rosyth and District Musical Society: Sweet Charity; April 5-8. Why Not: Les Miserables (Schools Edition); 26. The Garth Brooks Story; May 13. Just Beatles; 20. The Fureys.

Alhambra Theatre www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk, Dec 18. One Night of Queen; 30. Red Hot Chilli Pipers; Jan 21. Vampires Rock Ghost Train; Feb 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; 24. Al Murray; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey.

Kino Arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London, Jan 1. Il Travatore; Feb 8. Woolf Works; 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

The Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com, Dec 17. Lindisfarne; Feb 21. Bob Cheevers; Mar 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio.

COMEDY

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 24.

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Russell Kane, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6.

Iain Connell and Robert Florence, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 14

Chris Ramsey, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 19.

CINEMA

Odeon Dunfermline

Allied (15), Audio Description Available; Sun-Tue 20:15

Ballerina (U), Audio Description Available; Mon-Tue 11:30, 13:45, 16:00; Wed-Thu 09:45, 12:15

Bleed for This (15), Audio Description Available; Fri-Tue 11:15

2D Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A), Audio Description Available; Fri-Thu 13:00, 16:15, 19:30

Please be aware the following performances are subtitled

Fri 13:00; Tue 16:15; Thu, 19:30

2D Moana (PG), Audio Description Available; Fri & Mon-Tue & Thu 11:30, 12:40, 14:20, 15:20, 17:00, 18:00; Sat & Sun, 10:10, 11:30, 12:40, 14:20, 15:20, 17:00, 18:00; Wed 12:40, 14:20, 15:20, 17:00, 18:00

Office Christmas Party (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Tue, 21:15

2D Passengers (12a), Audio Description Available; Wed-Thu, 12:45, 15:30, 18:30, 21:15

3D Passengers (12a), Audio Description Available; Wed-Thu, 14:30, 17:30, 20:15

Pitbull: Niebezpieczne Kobiety (18), Audio Description Available; Fri & Sat 22:45

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12a), Audio Description Available; Fri & Sat, 09:00, 10:15, 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:15, 15:45, 16:45, 17:45, 19:00, 20:00, 20:15, 21:00, 21:45, 22:15, 23:15; Sun 09:00, 10:15, 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:15, 15:45, 16:45, 17:45, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00, 21:45; Mon-Tue 10:15, 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 16:45, 17:45, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00, 21:45; Wed & Thu 10:15, 11:45, 12:30, 13:30, 15:00, 15:45, 16:45, 18:15, 19:00, 20:00, 20:30, 21:30

3D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12a), Audio Description Available; Fri & Sat 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 16:15, 17:15, 18:30, 19:30, 20:30, 22:45; Sun 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 16:15, 17:15, 19:30, 20:30; Mon-Tue 13:00, 14:00, 16:15, 17:15, 18:30, 19:30, 20:30; Wed 13:00, 14:15, 16:15, 17:30, 19:30, 20:45; Thu 11:00, 13:00, 14:15, 16:15, 17:30, 19:30, 20:45

SUBTITLED 2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Audio Description Available; Sun 20:30; Tue 13:00

Sully: Miracle On the Hudson (12A), Audio Description Available; Fri-Tue, 16:15, 18:45, 21:15; Wed & Thu 21:15

2D Trolls (U), Audio Description Available; Fri-Tue 11:00, 13:45; Wed & Thu 10:15

SENIOR SCREEN

CAFÉ SOCIETY (12A), Audio Description Available; Wed 11:00

NEWBIES

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12a), Audio Description Available; Wed 11:00

KID’S CLUB

Swallows & Amazons (PG), Audio Description Available; Sat-Sun 10:15

Finding Dory (U), Audio Description Available; Sat-Sun 10:30

Kubo and the Two Strings (PG); Sat-Sun 10:00

Kino Glenrothes

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Fri 16.30, 20.30; Sat-Sun 13.15, 16.30, 20.30; Mon-Tue 16.30, 20.30; Wed-Thu 16.30, 1945

3D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Fri-Tue 19.45

Office Christmas Party (15), Fri-Thu 17.30

Moana (PG), Fri 17.45; Sat-Sun 12.15, 15.00, 17.45; Mon-Thu 17.45

Passengers (12A), Wed-Thu 20.30

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A), Fri-Thu 20.00

Trolls (U), Sat-Sun 12.45, 15.10