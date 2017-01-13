What’s on in Fife...

Fancy a night out in Fife? Have a look at our listings...

Gigs

Friday, january 13

Karaoke with Rena, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, january 14

Streets Ahead, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

David Miller, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Steph at the Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

sunday, january 15

Karaoke at the Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

wednesday, january 18

Brack’n’file, Dunfermline Folk Club, Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline.

Looking ahead...

George Murray Band, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, on January 19.

Karaoke at the Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy, on January 20 and 22.

Janey Kirk at the Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy, on January 21.

Nothing Fancy, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on January 21.

Mason, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on January 28.

The Velvets (Velvet Underground tribute), The Green Hotel, Kinross on January 28.

The Sherlocks, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline on February 4.

Space, Society, Kirkcaldy on March 5.

ACOUSTIC

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Potter About Cafe, Burntisland, Open mic third Wednesday each month.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

THEATRE

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com. Jan 12: NTL Live – No Man’s Land; 21 Craig Hill: Up and Coming!; 27. RSNO In Concert; 28. Black Beauty; Feb 2. NTL Live: Amadeus; 11. Red Stripe Band; 16. NTL Live: Saint Joan; 23-35. Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre: Barnum; March 8-11. Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society: Pink Champagne; 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler (Encore); 23-25. The Divine Comedy Show; 4. Sing In The City; 31. Pasadena Roof Orchestra - Puttin’ On The Ritz! April 1. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 7-9. Funbox: Underwater Adventure; 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 15. Puppet Animation Festival: Willie The Wicked Wolf; 15. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; 18. Eddi Reader; 20. Horse McDonald in Careful...; May 6. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; 11. Luke Danskin & June Field; 13. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 20. The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017; 25-26. Strictly Murder; 27. Just Like That; Sep 6-9; The Steamie.

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com. Feb 9. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: A Night With Ella Fitzgerald; 17-18. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club – Pygmalion; 17. Jimeon; 24. Omid Djalili; March 3. The Matt Monro Story; 8-11. GAMA Youth Presents: All Shook Up; 17. Thank You For The Music Presents ABBA; 25. Foster & Allen; April 4. Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story; 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 6. Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age; 13. Champions of Magic 2017; 19. Chris Ramsay; 20. The Circus of Horrors; April 26. Frozen Light: Home; May 10. Seriously Dead; 12. King King; 19. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King; 20. The Searchers; 23-24. The Tiger Who Came To Tea; 27. Jimmy Buckley; Oct 20. An Evening With Charlie Landsborough.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com. Jan 12-14. What We Become In The Dark; 15. David Vernon & Dick Lee; Feb 9-Apr 12. Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland; 10. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: The Big Chris Barber Band; 11. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Blues Afternoon; 12. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Jazz at Carnegie Hall; 12. Music on Sundays: Meridiem (Flute and Harp); 22-25. Ruddigore - Dunfermline Gilbert & Sullivan Society; 26. Barbara Dickson; March 4. The Manfreds; 12. Music on Sundays: Brass Tacks (Quintet); April 1. Rosyth and District Musical Society: Sweet Charity; April 5-8. Why Not: Les Miserables (Schools Edition); 8. Puppet Animation Festival: Dinosaur Detectives; 26. The Garth Brooks Story; 28. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; May 13. Just Beatles; 20. The Fureys; Sep 23. Funbox: Underwater Adventure.

Alhambra Theatre www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk, Jan 21. Vampires Rock Ghost Train; 28. Brendan Cole ‘All Night Long’; Feb 10. Menopause The Musical; 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; Mar 3. The Francie and Josie Show; 10. The Stranglers; 24. Al Murray - Let’s Go Backwards Together; 25. The Dolls Abroad; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey; 8. The Illegal Eagles; 13. ICONIC The Show; 14. The Wizard of Oz - Easter Panto; 22. Justin’s Party; May 6. Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain; 13. Jimmy Carr: Ultimate Gold - Greatest Hits Tour; 17. Reginald D Hunter: Some People v Reginald D Hunter; 23. Remembering Fred.

Kino Arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London, Feb 8. Woolf Works; 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

Lochgelly Centre

Box Office (01592) 583303, boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com. Mar 3. Active Schools Present: Fife 6,7,8; 4. Midnight At The Oasis: Performed by Spatz & Co; 24-25. Dance Connect Presents: Aladdin and Princess Jasmine; April 28. Tribute Concert to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves.

The Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com, Jan 22. Martin Barre; 24. Los Pacaminos; 26. Colin Bluntstone; 28. The Velvets; 29. Just Beatles; Feb 17. Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman; 18. John Verity; 19. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; 22. Bob Cheevers;Mar 2. Rab Noakes; 3. Deke McGee; 4. Free Again (Free and Bad Company tribute); 10. Classic Clapton (Unplugged); 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio; 16-17. Albert Lee & His Electric Band; 18. Deborah Bonham; 24. Slade UK; Apr 6. Garland Jeffreys; 10. The Watch; 15. The Muffin Men featuring Denny Walley; May 12. Martin Turner; 25. Terry Reid; 27. The Police Sting Show; May 8. Martyn Joseph; Jun 2. Charlie Dore; Sep 1-2. Mama Genesis; 8. Hotel California; 22-23 Ian McNabb; 30. Judie Tzuke; Oct 13. Focus; 28. Roxy Magic; Dec 9. The Dylan Project.

COMEDY

Jimeoin, Rothes Halls on February 17.

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 24.

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Russell Kane, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6.

Iain Connell and Robert Florence, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 14

Chris Ramsey, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 19.

Jimmy Carr, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 13.

Reginald D Hunter, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 17.

The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017, Adam Smith Theatre on May 20.

CINEMA

Odeon Dunfermline

A Monster Calls (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Mon 14:30, 17:15, 20:45;

Tue 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Wed 13:30, 17:15, 20:45; Thu 13:30, 17:15, 20:00

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled; Mon 17:15

2D Assassin’s Creed (12A), Audio Description Available , Fri-Thu 13:30, 16:15, 19:15; Fri, Sat Late Show 22:00 Please be aware the following showing is subtitled; Mon 16:15

Ballerina (U), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 12:00

The Bye Bye Man (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 16:20, 18:50, 21:20

2D Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri 15:00, 18:00; Sat 11:50, 15:00, 18:00; Sun 11:15, 14:15, 17:15; Mon 15:00, 18:00; Tue 11:50, 15:00, 18:00; Wed 15:00, 18:00; Thu 14:30, 17:30

La La Land (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri 12:00, 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:30, 21:15; Sat 11:30, 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:30, 21:15; Sun 11:30, 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:30; Mon 12:00, 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:30; Tue 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:30, 21:15; Wed 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:30; Thu 11:00, 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:30

Please be aware the following showings are subtitled; Sun 11:30; Tue 14:30; Thu 16:00

Live By Night (15), Audio Description Available, Fri & Mon-Tue 12:00, 14:45, 17:45, 20:45; Sat-Sun & Wed - Thu 11:45, 14:45, 17:45, 20:45

2D Moana (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri & Mon-Thu 16:15; Sat-Sun 10:45, 13:30, 16:15

2D Monster Trucks (PG), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 11:10, 13:50

2D Passengers (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri & Mon-Wed 15:00, 17:45; Sat-Sun 12:00, 15:00, 17:45; Thu 13:30, Fri, Sat Late Show 22:00

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri - Thu 13:45, 17:00, 20:15

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled; Thu 13:45

Silence (15), Audio Description Available, Fri & Mon & Tue 12:45; Wed 12:45; 20:00

Sully: Miracle On the Hudson (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri & Mon-Tue 13:30

2D Underworld: Blood Wars (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 19:00, 21:30

Why Him (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun & Tue & Thu 20:45; Mon & Wed 21:15

2D XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage (12A), Audio Description Available, Thu 12:30, 15:15, 20:45

3D XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage (12A), Audio Description Available, Thu 18:00

EVENT CINEMA

Sherlock: The Final Problem (TBC), No Free Guest Passes, Featuring exclusive content for cinemas only! Sun 20:45

SILVER SCREEN

Bridget Jones’s Baby (15), Audio Description Available, Wed 11:00, Thu 14:00

A Street Cat Named Bob (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00

ODEON SCREEN UNSEEN (15), Mon 20:15

NEWBIES

2D Assassin’s Creed (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 10:45

KID’S CLUB

2D The Secret Life of Pets (U), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:15

2D Storks (U), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:30

Phantom Boy (PG), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:00