New fashion festival for St Andrews

BID St Andrews is bringing a bit of fashionable love to the town in time for Valentine’s day next month.

And the St Andrews Fashion Festival (STAFF) will involve everyone in the town in celebrating not just fashion, but style, creativity, music, pop-up shops alongside local retailers, and a host of special discount offers and very fashionable deals for shoppers.

To celebate the town’s style and its local businesses there will be a series of events, the highlight of which will be two multi-media fashion shows at the Byre on February 11, featuring live music from cult sensation Baby Carla.

The shows will be compered by St Andrews’ very own cad about town Lawrie McNicol and will feature collections from local and national retailers and designers.

STAFF aims to showcase the best of local retail and creatives, with workshops for young people, a fashion academy for secondary schools, pop-up shops, and a host of special discount offers and deals.

Rhonda McCrimmon, BID St Andrews manager, explained: “We wanted to find a fun and engaging way to showcase St Andrews’ businesses and talent, while creating a sense of occasion.

“St Andrews already has a reputation for its fashion shows, so we decided to build on that with STAFF and get the local community involved in an inclusive, alternative Valentine’s event.”

The two 90-minute runway shows will take place on the afternoon and evening of February 11, featuring collections from local and national retailers and designers. The results of the fashion academy will also be presented at the afternoon runway show.

Tickets for both fashion shows, at 2pm and 6pm, cost £13.50 with specialVIP tickets for the evening show priced at £22.50, including a welcome drink, gift bag, and entry to an exclusive after party.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/st-andrews-fashion-festival-staff-2017-tickets-30217898548.

BID (Business Improvement District) St Andrews was established by local businesses earlier this year to allow them to work together and invest collectively in local improvements, alongside those delivered by the statutory authorities.

These improvements will benefit the businesses involved whilst contributing to the wider aspirations of the local residential community and contribute to growing the local economy.

BID St Andrews has already organised a successful international photography festival in partnership with St Andrews University, and is now also working with local businesses and organisations on a variety of projects, including Clean and Green aimed at making St Andrews ever more stylish.