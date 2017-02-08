New knife awareness scheme for Fife high school

A group dedicated to reducing knife crime in Fife is to run a pilot awareness scheme in Levenmouth.

Safety group No Knives In Fife, which launched a new website last week, is about to run a six month-long pilot awareness scheme at Levenmouth Academy.

A spokesman for NKIF said: “Here in Fife we don’t have a problem with knifes in our schools but, as parents, we want to see this continue and the way to do this is through teaching the youth the dangers and consequences of having or carrying knifes.”

