Picture special: Fife Festival of Music

Young musicians and singers from across the Kingdom have been taking to the stage to participate in the 37th annual Fife Festival of Music.

The first section of the three-part programmed kicked off proceedings last week with choirs from dozens of Fife’s primary schools performing at venues in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and St Andrews in non competitive classes.

Performance by Sinclairtown PS string ensemble.

The festival will run until February 10 with a variety of voices, a plethora of piano and a bundle full of brass on offer in both competitive and non-competitive voice and instrument classes.

And organisers say this year’s packed programme, supported by sponsors, donors and advertisers, has attracted entries of all abilities from far and wide around Fife.

Graeme Wilson, chairman of the festival, said: “More and more these days, we hear talk of the importance of music in our lives. Participating together, whether singing or playing, can bring joy and happiness to performers and listeners.

“Let’s hope that we never lose the special part of our existence that is music.”

Brass section entrants with adjudicator Alan Friel.

And, with thousands of school pupils taking part as well as an ever-growing number of adults, community choirs and music groups, it doesn’t look likely in Fife!

Brass section winner EWAN SPEIGHT is presented with his award by adjudicator Alan Friel.

Primary Schools Choir Section - St Leonards .