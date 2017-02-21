Popular musical Blood Brothers is coming to Fife!

Hailed as one of the best musicals of all time, Blood Brothers, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell has triumphed across the globe.

And it has recently been revealed that the popular musical is coming to Fife – to the Alhambra in Dunfermline later this year.

A scene from the musical. Pic: Lorne Campbell

Scooping up no fewer than four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway, Blood Brothers is simply unmissable and unbeatable.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a school play, performed by a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Empire in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax. A sensational cast, incredible show stopping music, remarkable staging and five star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.

Performing at Alhambra Theatre Dunfermline from Monday, October 23 – Saturday, October 28. Matinee performances available on selected days. Tickets on sale from Alhambra Theatre Box Office and online via www.ticketmaster.co.uk. See full listing at www.alhambradunfermline.com.