Review: Cabaret, Edinburgh Playhouse

Come hear the music play at the Edinburgh Playhouse this week as the popular West End musical Cabaret takes to the stage.

Rufus Norris’ acclaimed production is in the city for a five-night run as part of its current UK tour.

The award winning musical stars Will Young as the eccentric Emcee.

International singer/songwriter Will Young reprises his role as the enigmatic Emcee while singer and presenter Louise Redknapp makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles in this multi award-winning production.

The show takes place in 1931 in Weimar Berlin and begins with the stirring Wilkommen when the audience is first introduced to the eccentric Master of Ceremonies, performed superbly by Will Young who previously played the role in 2012.

While he has big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of the original Emcee Joel Grey, Will does a fantastic job of making the part his own. He perfectly captures the character’s ambiguity as well as a vulnerability which is masked by Emcee’s cheeky persona and flair for showmanship.

While Louise Redknapp is fantastic in her role as sassy English cabaret singer Sally Bowles. She gave really strong vocal performances particularly in ‘Maybe This Time’ and ‘Cabaret’.

Louise Redknapp stars as Sally Bowles

As well as the two leads, I also thought Charles Hagerty was impressive as Bowles’ love interest Clifford Bradshow and Susan Penhaligon was excellent as landlady Fraulein Schneider.

The secondary love story of Penhaligon’s character and Herr Schultz, played by Linal Haft was very touching, especially the scene when he offered the lady of his affections a pineapple as a special gift!

Cabaret features amazing choreography, which is raunchy and dazzling, drawing the audience into the world of the infamous Kit Kat Klub and showing, quite poignantly, how its members were affected by the impending rise of the Nazis.

This production certainly captures that sizzling era of decadence and hedonism with an ending that is very powerful. Cabaret is a musical not to be missed.

For tickets, visit: ATGTICKETS.COM/Edinburgh