Review: Remembering Fred

It’s not until you see Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Alijaz Skorjanec performing live right in front of you that you realise just how talented they are.

The professional dancers are currently starring in a new show which is celebrating one of Hollywood’s greatest dancers and choreographers, Fred Astaire.

The 50-date tour toasts the music and dance routines of the American icon and last night (Tuesday) it came to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.

Janette and Alijaz lit up the stage and I was very impressed not only by how slick their dance performances were, but by how much energy they both had!

They put their own interpretation on classic Fred Astaire routines, supported by a strong cast of ensemble dancers and a six-piece band.

They took to the stage in the tribute show which lasted over two hours with a varied mix of specially choreographed routines. They performed various dances to a number of classic songs which included Night and Day, Let’s Face the Music and Dance and my personal favourite Cheek to Cheek.

The show centered on a radio production hosted by Michael Ball who introduced a number of famous people who had been influenced by Fred Astaire. Celebrities such as Twiggy, Darcey Bussell and costume designer Bruce Oldfield all shared their own memories of the legendary dancer and the impact he has had on their lives.

I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed the production. My only criticism would be that while the suppporting dancers were good, they weren’t Janette and Alijaz and the times where they weren’t performing on stage they were missed. But when they did dance, the couple were mesmerising and a real treat to watch.