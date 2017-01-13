StAnza festival to mark 20 years celebrating poetry in all forms

This year’s StAnza festival line-up has been announced, as tickets for the annual event are now on sale.

StAnza, Scotland’s International Poetry Festival, lasts for five days from March 1 to 5 and features around 100 events, many of them free.

The programme promises a diverse range of performances, readings, music, drama, talks, workshops and a masterclass, open mic events, films, exhibitions and installations.

Festival director Eleanor Livingstone said: “We’re delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale for StAnza 2017 which is special in many ways, but notably because this is our 20th festival.

“This year’s programme is a wonderful mix of new talent and old friends of StAnza returning to mark this exciting milestone.

“The countdown is now well and truly on for this year’s festival, with the stage set for another fantastic few days where we look forward to welcoming the world to Fife to enjoy a celebration of poetry in all its forms.”

And the annual festival will this year open with John Agard’s quirky re-visioning of the notorious New World Enterprise of Christopher Columbus.

Agard, one of Britain’s foremost cross-cultural voices, known for his mischievous satirical wit and winner of the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry, takes on the voices of Columbus, The Atlantic Ocean, a native shaman and The Mighty Mosquito.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased from the box office on 01334 475000.