Storyteller’s latest book reveals Fife’s unique folk tales

A Fife writer is launching her new book at an event in St Andrews later this month.

Travel on a magical journey through the beautiful landscape and rich heritage of Fife with this unique collection of folk tales retold by professional storyteller, Sheila Kinninmonth.

The book features tales of haunted castles, mansions, magic and superstition, shipwrecks and smugglers, from across the Kingdom.

These stories reflect the rich diversity of Fifers, their landscape and history and are re-told in Sheila’s unique and engaging style.

Written as they would be told at the fireside and richly illustrated with unique line drawings, these enchanting stories are likely to be enjoyed and shared time and time again.

Sheila said: “As a professional storyteller some of the tales were already in my telling repertoire.

“These were tales told within my family and tales I’d heard from other storytellers. I’ve always been fascinated by folk tales and writing this book gave me the opportunity to delve into my own heritage to find Fife’s stories.

“Everyone loves a good story and this book will give the reader an insight into the lives and beliefs of our ancestors in Fife.”

The official book launch is taking place at J&G Innes Bookshop in St Andrews on February 24.