Sup the best music wi’ James & his guests ...

James Yorkston has issued an invite to enjoy a musical sup wi’ some great musicians in 2017.

He has unveiled three more nights at the Adam Smith Theatre filled with the best performers going.

Michael Chapman will also be there

The north-east Fife singer-songwriter curated his first ‘Tae Sup Wi’ events two years ago, and they proved to be a huge hit with audiences.

Each featured an eclectic line-up of folk James knew or wanted to play with.

And they went down a storm with audiences,

Now he is back for 2017 with three more unique evenings with tickets on sale for each of them.

Organiser James Yorkston

The new season kicks off on Sunday, April 1 and brings more great names to the Kirkcaldy venue.

The opening ‘Tae Sup Wi’ night features Roddy Woomble, lead singer with the acclaimed Scottish group Idlewild.

Also on the bill are Oliver Coates, cellist and composer, and Yorkston Thorne Khan, a collaboration between James, jazz double-bassist and Lamb member, Jon Thorne, and award-winning Indian sarangi player and classical singer, Suhail Yusuf.

It is followed on Saturday, May 13, with a line-up which includes Lynched! – a four-piece traditional folk group from Dublin – Michael Chapman, one of the UK’s finest finger style guitar players, and Orkney based writer and performer, Harry Giles.

The spring-summer season then concludes with a gig on Saturday, June 10, which features Martin Simpson, one of the best finger style guitar players in the world, Belfast-based writer, performer and singer Duke Special, and Irish alt-folksinger songwriter Seamus Fogarty

The diverse line-ups and informal atmosphere have proved to be a huge hit with audiences – ticket demand for each event has been high, and the Christmas show headlined by Fife’s own, King Creosote, was a sell-out.

Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer began in 2015, when James was invited to curate some live music and spoken word nights for the Adam Smith Theatre.

Pretty soon the evening developed a reputation for its quality, diverse line-ups and laid-back, welcoming nature.

To date there have been sets by performers as diverse as Sheena Wellington and Linton Kwesi Johnson, plus appearances from the likes of, Dick Gaughan, Karine Polwart, Aidan O’Rourke and Bill Wells, Kathryn Joseph and Malcolm Middleton.

Backed by Creative Scotland, each night has featured three very different, complementary acts, and the 2017 dates will continue that format.

Tickets, priced at £15 per show, are on sale from the box office or online at www.onfife.com