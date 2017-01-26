The night Thin Lizzy rocked Kirkcaldy Ice Rink and raised the roof...

It was the night rock legends Thin Lizzy came to town and for local man Peter Dodds something of a curiosity.

The noise made by the Irish rockers at the Ice Rink led to complaints by nearby locals, meaning it was one of the last gigs to ever take place at the venue.

The second of Craig Stirrat's pictures - before he was almost thrown out!

It was the first leg part of a low-key Scottish tour which also took in Aberdeen, Inverness and Irvine.

We asked our readers if they could help Peter with his research – and got a great response.

Lorraine Scott remembered: “It was the first real concert for me, age 19. All I can remember is Phil Lynott falling off the stage!”

Graham Hill also remembers Lynott’s tumble: “The end of his bass actually hit me on the head when he fell into the crowd.”

Neil McKay says: “I was working as a temp roadie for the night. Saw Lizzy a few times, but this was a special gig.”

Murray Elliot added: “Part way though the set Phil broke a bass string and launched his guitar into the audience. Realising he was in Kirkcaldy, he quickly retrieved it!

“I also remember a strong smell of weed in the air, but not much else! Great night with Phil, Brian Downey, Scott Gorham, Snowy White and Darren Wharton.”

Bob Smith reckons Lynott was “out of his box”. He added: “He kept jokingly mispronouncing Kirkcaldy every song, ‘Kincandy’, ‘Kingkongdy’.

“He kept vanishing side stage between songs with the band standing wondering where he was. He’d get worse each time he came back onstage.

“He did an impromptu version of ‘There’s A Guy Works Down The Chip Shop Swears He’s Elvis’.”

Hamish Sinclair said: “When they played ‘There’s A Guy...’ Phil was slagging Scott Gorham about having the hots for Kirsty MacColl.”

Craig Stirrat was there – but he almost didn’t make it to the end.

“I was nearly thrown out of for taking photos (above),” he said, “A bouncer marched me to the cloakroom and ordered me to hand over the camera or get out. The cloakroom attendant asked me what I was handing in. I took one look at the pile of photo equipment already confiscated and thought there’s no way I’m handing over my camera - I’d never get it back at the end of the gig!

“So thinking quick I handed over my flashgun and rejoined the fans – but kept my camera well hidden!”