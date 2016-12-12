Cinderella: A brilliant, fun & rollicking panto

Cinderella: Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Cinderella explodes into life with a colourful romp through Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and for its two-plus hours the pace barely lets up.

Cinderella at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Holding the well-known story of Cinderella together here is Buttons, an especially excellent performance from Gordon Brandie who is barely off stage throughout.

But, as it should be, he is upstaged by Cinder’s two ugly sisters, Verruca and Flatula, played superbly by Greg Powrie and Derek McGhie who prove to be an inspired double act. Their initial entrance alone is worth the price of a ticket and their costumes simply have to be seen to be believed.

It’s a big, bold and colourful extravaganza – helped in no small part by a boisterous and receptive Kirkcaldy crowd – with great visual gags and superb staging. The end of the first act draws audible gasps from the audience – it really is that good.

There’s admirable support from the young dancers and singers (with a well-deserved special mention here for nine-year-old Jessica Butler) and the presence of a live band enhances the show in places where a backing track cannot.

Kirkcaldy panto 2016 - Cinderella - Prince Charming

This is a brilliant, fun and rollicking show that is simply not to be missed.