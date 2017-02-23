Fragile, funny & profound fable

Ridiculusmus presents its new show about post-traumatic stress and the therapeutic effects of MDMA at Swallow Theatre, Whithorn.

Since 2013 “seriously funny” theatre specialists Jon Haynes and David Woods of Ridiculusmus have turned their attention to bio-medical science, creating performances which explore innovative therapeutic approaches to mental health.

Their new show Give Me Your Love looks at the healing potential of altered states of consciousness and the use of psychedelic drugs, in particular MDMA (ecstasy), for patients traumatised by combat stress.

Based on real-life testimonies of war veterans and groundbreaking medical research, Give Me Your Love is funny, fragile and profound. It tells the story of ex-soldier Zach who has withdrawn into a cardboard box in a kitchen in West Wales. His friend Ieuan arrives offering recovery - in the form of a capsule containing 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine with which he claims to have successfully treated his own post-traumatic stress.

Give Me Your Love is the second show in a trilogy which began with The Eradication of Schizophrenia in Western Lapland.

Ridiculusmus talked to researchers in the US about their work on trauma therapy using MDMA and veterans who had undergone the treatment.

Performance is on March 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.swallowtheatre.co.uk.