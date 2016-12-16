Get ready for Magic on Ice!

Get your skates on quick! Kirkcaldy is set to host a spectacular ‘Magic on Ice’ show this weekend.

Approximately 60 children, aged three upwards, will take part in the event at Fife Ice Arena, which features show numbers from the Jungle Book, Wizard of Oz, Coldplay and Anything Goes.

Director and head coach Jackie Coubrough is overseeing the final few rehearsals before a Friday show for an audience of around 500 local school children.

Public weekend shows take place Saturday at 2.30pm and Sunday at 12 noon.

Tickets, available from Fife Ice Arena, are priced £8 for adults and child/concessions £4.