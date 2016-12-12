Mother McGoose: A great traditional panto

Mother McGoose, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Deep in the heart of Dunfermline Town the evil Fifer-hating Demon King, Des Demonic, hatches a plan to take over Scotland, then the whole world.

Mother McGoose at the Alhambra (Pic: David Wardle)

The first part of his plan will see him corrupt the soul of the kind-hearted Mother McGoose with a goose that lays golden eggs, and by enticing her to the Fountain of Eternal Youth.

The bolshy Fairy Fyafa is determined to foil his fiendish plan, which also see him stealing the fair Ginny McSkinny away from a heartbroken Malky McGoose.

With its outrageous costumes, impressive sets and great choreography - the second half’s opening ballet scene is particularly inspired – there’s something for everyone to enjoy here.

And of course, you can’t go far wrong with the great Billy Mack, a man who was quite simply born to be a panto dame. His ability to deliver a groan-inducing pun with a knowing look never fails to bring the house down.

Mother McGoose at the Alhambra (Pic: David Wardle)

But it’s not just about Mother McGoose, the supporting cast more than hold their own, with Tony Strachan particularly impressive as Lord Lardass, who is determined to marry Mother McGoose.

You can be rest assured that all the ingredients – including a particularly memorable Queen medley - for a great panto are here.

>> Mother McGoose runs until December 29.

